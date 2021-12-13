Help is on the way from Virginia to tornado-ravaged Kentucky

Heavy damage is seen in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, after a tornado swept through the area. Radar data indicates that a single tornado may have tracked more than 250 miles from Arkansas into Kentucky. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — Help is pouring in from across the country for communities recently hit hard by tornadoes. That includes from here in Hampton Roads.

10 On Your Side spoke with representatives from several organizations with boots on the ground. Virginia Task Force 2, the urban search and rescue team sent two members to Kentucky. Operation Blessing, Mercy Chefs and American Red Cross volunteers are also responding.

The destruction left behind by tornado activity in Mayfield, Kentucky is utterly devastating both physically and emotionally, according to Mercy Chefs Founder Gary LeBlanc.

Mercy Chefs, a Portsmouth-based organization, happened to be in Tennessee doing Christmas outreach Saturday. They were then feeding victims in Mayfield, Kentucky, hours after the twister hit.

“One dear older gentleman that came through the line yesterday to get meals, someone just asked him ‘Do you have plans for Christmas?’ and he burst into tears. He hadn’t yet thought about Christmas and he was like, ‘Well I lost a family member and I lost my home. I just don’t know what I’m going to do,'” LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc’s team is working around the clock to feed victims and first responders. They need more help and it’s on the way. Nine volunteers from the Virginia chapter of the American Red Cross hit the road Monday morning with three emergency response vehicles.

“We will probably go from shelter to shelter delivering food. We have bins in the back of this vehicle that have hot food,” said Ned Worman. The Chesapeake man is prepared to help in any way he can.

“My initial deployment will be two weeks, I may come home after that to see my kids for Christmas and in all likelihood, I’ll probably go back,” Woman said.

The Virginia Red Cross also sent more than 200 blood products to help the victim, as the nation continues to face the largest blood shortage in a decade.

Regional Communications Director Jonathan McNamara encourages people to roll up their sleeves.

“When you make a donation in the coastal area, you’re not only supporting hospitals in your area, but you’re helping support the national blood supply to allow us to make sure the hospitals in those impacted areas don’t have to deal with a second crisis,” he said.

Virginia Beach-based Operation Blessing is loading truckloads of disaster relief kits and assessing long-term relief efforts, which could include removing debris from damaged homes and helping residents salvage some of their belongings.

All the organizations plan to send more volunteers and supplies in the weeks and months to come in order to do that they’ll need some help from home.

