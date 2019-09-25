Sheriff says new jail would cost Portsmouth $46M; judge expected to rule on lawsuit

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth’s sheriff say a new jail would cost the city $46 million.

Sheriff Michael Moore’s comments come as a judge is expected to rule on a lawsuit Moore filed after the city deemed the current jail “uninhabitable” with little notice.

Moore claimed in the lawsuit that the city willingly and negligently failed to perform any maintenance and upkeep. The lawsuit listed repairs needed for the building that would cost more than $18 million.

