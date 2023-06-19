PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Juneteenth marks the emancipation of the last enslaved people in 1865.

Communities across the nation are celebrating what some call ‘freedom day.’

The Hard Times Skate Shop is hosting its annual Juneteenth Jam in partnership with Portsmouth Parks and Rec and BIG Homies Inc.

“It’s a day to exercise your freedom, celebrate diversity and include everybody,” said Toney Herndon.

Herndon is one of the few Black skate shop owners in the world. He spends his time giving back to the community by hosting skate days to petitioning to keep the Portsmouth Skate Park (also known as the Craddock Skate Park) open.

Nine-year-old skater Elias Williams and his dad Dusty saw the Juneteenth Jam flyer on social media and decided to come out.

“We thought it was pretty important to help out,” said Dusty Williams. “So, we actually brought some decks to give out that Elias had won. Elias is figuring out the world. We’re here to learn and open our hearts.”

Adam Snowden, a skater with Coastal Edge, placed first in the Juneteenth Jam.

Herndon hopes this crowd leaves better than when they came.

“Just a little more exposure and knowledge about the Juneteenth holiday is, seeing that a Black business in the city is giving back and celebrating each other,” Herndon said.

Herndon told 10 On Your Side his store is still open despite another “hard time.”

“Unfortunately, we had a repeat incident,” Herndon said. “We had another leak in the shop. The same thing that happened almost six months ago to the date.”

Last December, his skate shop flooded after the pipes burst in the vacant unit above the shop. The community donated to his GoFundMe to help make repairs.

This time around, Herndon has insurance and hopes to find a solution with his landlord.

“We’re still here, we’re going to have a good time day and hopefully we’re going to handle that after today and the rebuild effort,” he said. “Keep your eyes open and your ears open to see what’s happening next.”

The Hard Times shop remains open during the repairs.

“Hard times don’t last forever but the store does,” he said.

Later this week, on Wednesday, is National ‘Go Skate’ day. Hard Times Skate Shop will host a park clean up, skateboarding lessons and give out skate prizes from noon to 5p.m. at the Portsmouth Skate Park.