PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men armed with guns robbed the Happy Shopper convenience store in the 3800 block of Twin Pines Road on Tuesday morning.

Portsmouth police say the two unidentified men fled the area after receiving money from the clerk. No injuries were reported.

There is no suspect information available at this time, but police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.