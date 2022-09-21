PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Regional Jail is hosting a job fair in Portsmouth on September 24.
According to a Facebook post, the job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2690 Elmhurst Lane in the Training Department.
The list of jobs available is as follows:
- Jail Officers
- Lieutenant
- Control Operators
- IT Analyst
- Standards & Compliance Specialist
- Records & Classification
- Medical Liaison
- Maintenance Specialist
- Warehouse
Those interested in attending the fair are asked to bring a copy of a valid VA driver’s license, social security card, GED/diploma/degree or transcript, resume, vaccination card (if applicable), and a copy of your DD214 form (if applicable).
If you have any questions, call or text one of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail recruiters at 757-206-2815.