Hampton Roads Regional Jail COVID-19 update: 8 inmates, 3 staff

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Regional Jail announced on Friday that it has launched an online counter that will be updated weekly with the total number of inmates and staff who test positive for the coronavirus.

Totals as of April 24:

Total number of HRRJ inmates that tested positive for COVID-19: 8

Total number of HRRJ staff that tested positive for COVID-19: 1

Total number of contracted HRRJ staff that tested positive for COVID-19: 2

“The Hampton Roads Regional Jail is committed to maintaining a healthy and safe environment for staff, visitors, contractors, and the individuals that we are entrusted to care for during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to HRRJ officials. “Preventative measures were put in place beginning in mid-March to screen all individuals entering the facility to prevent the introduction of the COVID-19 virus.”

Information is not available on what day or time the post will be updated.

More information can be found at hrrj.org.

