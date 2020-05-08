Hampton Roads Regional Jail announces death of 70-year-old inmate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Regional Jail announced on Friday the death of a 70-year-old inmate.

Jail medical staff was conducting rounds in the housing unit when they found the man unresponsive at 5:14 a.m.

The staff called a medical code and Emergency Medical Services was activated. Portsmouth EMS arrived and pronounced the man deceased at 5:37 a.m.

According to officials, the man had underlying medical conditions and no foul play is suspected and an autopsy will be done to determine what caused his death.

The man arrived at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail on April 9, 2020, and was serving a one-year sentence for habitual offender 2nd offense from the City of Chesapeake.

The Hampton Roads Regional Jail is conducting an administrative review, which is standard procedure for an in-custody death.

The Portsmouth Police Department has been notified.

The individual’s name is not being released until the next of kin can be notified.

