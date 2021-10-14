Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum holding in-person testing and answering questions Saturday in Portsmouth

This 1974 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows changes in cells indicative of adenocarcinoma of the prostate. In results released Thursday, June 3, 2021 by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, doctors are reporting improved survival in men with advanced prostate cancer from an experimental drug that delivers radiation directly to tumor cells. (Dr. Edwin P. Ewing, Jr./CDC via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you, or a man you know, is celebrating a 40th birthday this month, congratulations.

Now, here’s a chance to make the occasion memorable, and prepare for the next 40 years. Get your prostate checked. It could save your life.

Oncologists say prostate cancer has a devastating impact on Black men. Portsmouth has the highest death rate in the state. One local organization wants to change those stats.

The Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum is offering two free, simple tests, plus answers to your questions at a forum this Saturday.

“In my own family, I had an uncle with it, and a father with it, and other people around and they just didn’t talk about it. My dad did…” said Golden Bethune Hill.

“Black people live sicker and die younger than any other race,” said Charlie Hill. “But with prostate cancer, it does not have to be that way.”

Charlie Hill is a prostate cancer survivor. He’ll host a panel of health professionals on Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Portsmouth. The group will also offer men two free prostate cancer tests.

For more information, visit their website here, or call 757-827-0488.