Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) – Calling all Princesses! The Hampton Roads Princess for a Day red carpet event returns this month.

Coressa Williams created ‘Princess for a Day empowerment program’ nearly a decade ago.

The Chesapeake native hopes to empower and remind girls that they are amazing!

“If we instill l in them at a very young age how wonderful they are, we believe this will transcend their entire life,” said Williams.

She adds, “there’s so many stereotypes in our world today, so many images, so many things our girls are facing. Just imagine how positive and how amazing it is for them to already know, ‘I’m amazing on the inside just the way that I am.'”

Young girls 3- to-15 years old can sign up for the outreach program. Since September, 32 girls have met once a month to learn everything from etiquette, public speaking and the value of giving back to the community.

‘Princess for a Day’ (Photo Courtesy: Coressa Williams)

‘Princess for a Day’ (Photo Courtesy: WAVY)

‘Princess for a Day’ (Photo Courtesy: Coressa Williams)

‘Princess for a Day’ (Photo Courtesy: WAVY)

‘Princess for a Day’ (Photo Courtesy: Coressa Williams)

‘Princess for a Day’ (Photo Courtesy: WAVY)

“I learned to be brave, confident. I learned to love yourself,” said Hannah Harrison, Princess for a Day participant. “It makes me confident.”

Serenity Angus, Princess for a Day participant, “It makes me feel like I’m loved, and I don’t need to hide myself for everybody else.”

Williams said the girls learn the importance of self-love and self-acceptance.

“To love who they are! I think this is a generation of amazing powerful leaders that we’re raising up!” said Williams.

“I want to be a scientist and change the world,” said Madison Lyons, Princess for a Day participant.

The best part is everyone will get to shine.

“We’re not judging who has the best gown or who has the best hairdo. They all walk away with a new tiara, and they all walk away owning who they are and knowing they’ve been crowned Princess for a day,” said Williams.

You can cheer on the Princesses on March 25 at 3 p.m. at the Renaissance Hotel at the Portsmouth waterfront.

There are only 30 spots left to sign your Princess up for the ‘Princess for a Day’ fashion show red-carpet event.

The fashion show includes four outfits: winter wear, sporty casual and international. Parents or guardians will fill out the ‘contact us’ form or email princessoutreach@gmail.com.

It is free for girls however each supporter will have to pay for the ‘Hampton Roads Red Carpet Event (VIP Admission) for $60.