Hampton Roads’ first medical marijuana dispensary officially opens in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads’ first medical marijuana dispensary officially opened in Portsmouth Tuesday.

Columbia Care dispensary is now open, located on Seaboard Court in Portsmouth.

But don’t bother buying rolling paper or a pipe, anything made in the facility must originate with the plant’s oils.

Prices may vary but one ounce of CBD oil marketed on the company’s website sells for about $80.

Also, they only take cash.

According to the company’s website, the dispensary opened Tuesday morning. It will be open Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Seaboard Court dispensary is a no-appointment-needed facility but there’s plenty of homework to do before you arrive. There’s no entry without a Virginia Medical Registration card.

“To get that, you would first have to consult with a physician or practitioner that’s registered with the Virginia Board of Pharmacy to issue those certificates which are generally good for a year. Send a copy of your certificate and copy of your driver’s license to the Virginia Board of Pharmacy; then you would get your registration card,” dispensary pharmacist Ray Hernandez told 10 On Your Side.

Hernandez adds the Virginia NORML website has a good layout of step-by-step instructions and the website can also help you find a doctor close to where you live who is already registered to help you with cannabis consults.

Virginia is one of 47 states with some form of legalized medicinal marijuana which has been prescribed for a number of illnesses and disorders.

The state’s first of four medical cannabis facilities opened in Bristol, Virginia, back in October.

