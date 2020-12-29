Hampton Roads’ first medical marijuana dispensary officially opens in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads’ first medical marijuana dispensary officially opened in Portsmouth Tuesday.

Columbia Care dispensary is now open, located on Seaboard Court in Portsmouth.

But don’t bother buying rolling paper or a pipe, anything made in the facility must originate with the plant’s oils.

Prices may vary but one ounce of CBD oil marketed on the company’s website sells for about $80.

Also, they only take cash.

According to the company’s website, the dispensary opened Tuesday morning. It will be open Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Seaboard Court dispensary is a no-appointment-needed facility but there’s plenty of homework to do before you arrive. There’s no entry without a Virginia Medical Registration card.

“To get that, you would first have to consult with a physician or practitioner that’s registered with the Virginia Board of Pharmacy to issue those certificates which are generally good for a year. Send a copy of your certificate and copy of your driver’s license to the Virginia Board of Pharmacy; then you would get your registration card,” dispensary pharmacist Ray Hernandez told 10 On Your Side.

Hernandez adds the Virginia NORML website has a good layout of step-by-step instructions and the website can also help you find a doctor close to where you live who is already registered to help you with cannabis consults.

RELATED: Virginia lawmakers could make it harder to be charged with marijuana possession

RELATED: New marijuana laws take effect July 1 in Virginia

Virginia is one of 47 states with some form of legalized medicinal marijuana which has been prescribed for a number of illnesses and disorders.

The state’s first of four medical cannabis facilities opened in Bristol, Virginia, back in October.