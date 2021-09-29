Hampton police: Woman seriously injured in shooting on Cameron Street Wednesday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman sustained serious injuries in a shooting Wednesday night in Hampton.

Hampton police said they responded around 6 p.m. to a report of a shooting that had just occurred in the 100 block of Cameron Street.

Officers arrived to find a 29-year-old woman who had serious but not life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Initial police investigation indicates that the woman was sitting in a vehicle on Cameron Street when she was shot.

Police believe she was targeted by a person or people.

Police said the motive and circumstances in the shooting are still under investigation.

There was no suspect information to release as of 8:30 p.m. Hampton police are asking for anyone with information on a suspect or suspects in the shooting to come forward.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.