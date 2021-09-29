Hampton police: Woman seriously injured in shooting on Cameron Street Wednesday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman sustained serious injuries in a shooting Wednesday night in Hampton.
Hampton police said they responded around 6 p.m. to a report of a shooting that had just occurred in the 100 block of Cameron Street.
Officers arrived to find a 29-year-old woman who had serious but not life-threatening gunshot injuries.
Initial police investigation indicates that the woman was sitting in a vehicle on Cameron Street when she was shot.
Police believe she was targeted by a person or people.
Police said the motive and circumstances in the shooting are still under investigation.
There was no suspect information to release as of 8:30 p.m. Hampton police are asking for anyone with information on a suspect or suspects in the shooting to come forward.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.