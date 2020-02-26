Gunfire causes damage to Portsmouth homes and businesses

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Business owners in Portsmouth says their shops were sprayed by bullets Tuesday night.

“I heard the shots. I thought it was gunshots at first, but then there was so many of them, I was like maybe it’s fireworks, just kids fooling around. Once I heard the glass shatter, I was like OK, that’s a gun,” said Michael Lardarello.

Lardarello owns Cloud Status Vapes in Portsmouth.

He says when he went back inside, his front door was shot.

Portsmouth Police say numerous reports for shots fired came in around 5 p.m.

“The sign I had on the door kind of stopped the bullet,” he said.

When he went to check it out, there was a bullet on the ground in the front of his store.

He’s replaced the glass door, but now he’s out $500 right before rent is due.

However, he says on the other hand, he’s happy no one was hurt.

“Talk about luck, it went from there to here, and didn’t hit anything but the glass. That’s the main thing. Everything else sucks, but it could have been so much worse,” Lardarello said.

Another business owner on this strip, who didn’t want to go on camera says after he heard the shots, four boys with guns came running up the road.

Lardarello says the first shots came from the same direction, from apartments near Pebble Point Court and Silver Maple Drive.

One man lives at those apartments and says his car was shot into.

He didn’t want to go on camera, but says he saw two people running from gunshots. Then, his back window was hit. He feels lucky to be alive.

Lardarello says police told him they may already have the suspects.

“One of the kids went in the laundromat to hide the gun. They got them on camera, I guess when you’re young, you don’t think,” Lardarello said.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

They say both homes and businesses were damaged.

No word on any suspects yet from police.

