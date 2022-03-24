PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As we head toward mid-2022, it’s not hard to notice that the past two years vary from the usual. Gas prices are rising, conflict has broken out in Europe and we are finally getting acclimated to COVID-19.

With that being said, Grove Church is on a mission to make things a little easier for some residents, the church said.

Grove is known for its innovative vision that works toward giving back to its community with food pantries, online tutoring, emergency assistance, and more.

Last year, the church gave away $10,000 toward community gas. The community’s positive reaction was massive enough to persuade Grove to bring it back this year.

Beginning bright and early from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at the Exxon Tiger Mart, 5830 Hight Street W in Portsmouth, $20,000 has been invested toward gas for residents. It will be given away while supplies last.

This time, the giveaway will be bigger and better.

Gas on Grove Church is open to the public. Considering the recent inflation of gasoline, vehicles are highly recommended to arrive early.

Masks are not required, but participants should remain in their vehicles to practice social distancing. People should remain home if they’ve had symptoms of COVID-19 within the recent 5-7 days.