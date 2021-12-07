Groundbreaking for Rivers Casino Portsmouth set for Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth, Rush Street Gaming and local city officials will break ground for the new casino set to open in 2023 in Portsmouth.

The groundbreaking of Rivers Casino Portsmouth is set 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Notable attendees include Delegate Barry Knight, Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover, Senator L. Louise Lucas. Robert D. Moore with Portsmouth Economic Development, Rush Street Gaming CEO Greg Carlin, Rivers Casino Portsmouth General Manager Roy Corby, and members of Portsmouth City Council.

The $300 million-plus project on Victory Boulevard will feature a 50,000 square foot casino with 1,890 gaming “positions,” a sportsbook, restaurants, a live entertainment lounge and more than 62,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor event space that can host concerts, weddings and meetings. The facility is also proposed to have a 250-room hotel.

The casino will bring more than 1,300 new permanent local jobs, approximately 1,400 construction jobs and will generate an estimated $16 million in new annual tax revenue for Portsmouth.