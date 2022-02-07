Greater Grace Church partners with local organizations to feed 800 households

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Greater Grace Church is partnering with a local food bank and other local churches to feed 800 households through a community feeding event scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26.
The event will be held in Portsmouth in the Tidewater Community College parking lot located at 120 Campus Drive.
It’s scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and end when the food runs out.
The church didn’t specify which churches and food bank were participating.
