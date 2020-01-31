Graffiti referencing violence prompts extra police presence at Portsmouth’s Wilson High

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Extra police presence will be at Wilson High in Portsmouth on Friday after graffiti referencing violence was found in a school bathroom on Thursday.

Principal Timothy Johnson didn’t share the details of the message in an announcement to families and staff, but said it referenced possible violence at the school on Friday. He says police are investigating to find the student responsible for writing the message.

In the meantime, Johnson says additional officers will be at the school “as a precaution and to help reassure students.”