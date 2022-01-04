Gov. Northam grants Portsmouth Councilman Mark Whitaker absolute pardon for 2018 forgery conviction

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has granted former Portsmouth City Councilman Mark Whitaker an absolute pardon following his 2018 conviction on 3 counts of forgery.

Whitaker, an assistant pastor at New Bethel Baptist Church, was convicted in July 2018 of forging loan documents for $35,000 to demolish a drug-infested apartment complex across from the Baptist church.

He was sentenced in September 2018, but did not receive any jail time. Instead, he was required to pay $7,500 in fines.

This is breaking news and will be updated.