Gov. Northam grants Portsmouth Councilman Mark Whitaker absolute pardon for 2018 forgery conviction

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mark Whitaker, Jan 4, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Chris Omahen)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has granted former Portsmouth City Councilman Mark Whitaker an absolute pardon following his 2018 conviction on 3 counts of forgery.

Whitaker, an assistant pastor at New Bethel Baptist Church, was convicted in July 2018 of forging loan documents for $35,000 to demolish a drug-infested apartment complex across from the Baptist church.

He was sentenced in September 2018, but did not receive any jail time. Instead, he was required to pay $7,500 in fines.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10