Gov. Northam, elected officials to make ‘major’ offshore wind announcement Monday in Portsmouth

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind’s five turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation’s first offshore wind farm. An offshore wind project off the island of Martha’s Vineyard, off the Massachusetts coast, that would create 800 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 400,000 homes, was approved by the federal government Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The Vineyard Wind project, south of Martha’s Vineyard near Cape Cod, would be the first utility-scale wind power development in federal waters. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam, along with other elected officials, are expected to gather at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal on Monday morning to make an announcement regarding Virginia’s commitment to offshore wind energy.

Attending the event alongside Northam will be U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, as well as U.S. Reps. Bobby Scott and Elaine Luria. U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm is also expected to attend.

10 On Your Side has learned that Monday’s announcement “will further solidify Virginia’s place as the US East Coast’s logistics hub for offshore wind energy and help propel the nation’s largest offshore-wind energy project.”

The announcement is two months to the day that Dominion Energy announced that they will use part of the Port of Virginia’s Portsmouth Marine Terminal as a staging and pre-assembly area for Dominion’s $8 billion wind energy project off the coast of Virginia Beach.

Currently, Dominion is operating a two-turbine pilot project 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, but plans call for 180 of the 14-megawatt turbines with construction starting in 2024.

The project is expected to provide enough electricity for 660,000 homes when complete.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox recently visited the wind farm that takes nearly two hours to reach. The two turbines produce enough electricity for 3,000 homes.

Northam signed the Virginia Clean Economy Act back in April 2020, which set a target of 2034 for producing at least 5,200 megawatts of energy through offshore wind and a target of 2045 for Dominion to achieve 100 percent carbon-free energy production.

Virginia was the first southern state to create this clean energy standard.

The offshore wind energy industry will be worth $109 billion to businesses in its supply chain over the next 10 years, according to the Associated Press.