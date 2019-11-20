Got room? Local shelter hopes fosters will take in dogs for Thanksgiving

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Homes may be packed as families get together this Thanksgiving, but a local shelter hopes some people may have room for just one more — really cute — guest.

The Portsmouth Humane Society is looking for community members to foster a pup next week through the holiday.

“The holidays are really a feel-good time of year, and bringing a shelter pet into your home is a really great way to celebrate it,” said Portsmouth Humane Society Executive Director Alison Fechino.

The PHS Thanksgiving Foster is a short-term foster program — unless, of course, the foster just can’t seem to bring them back.

“A lot of times folks will come in with the intention of fostering and end up keeping the pet because they get attached,” Fechino said with a smile.

Fechino says the intention of the program is to give the dogs a break from shelter life. It helps them learn a little more about the dog acts in a home environment.

“When they come back they tend to have improved behavior because they’re a little more relaxed,” she explained.

Fechino says it also gives community members a chance to do something nice for the holidays.

“We even do have folks who are interested in adopting, but aren’t sure if it’s the right time for them, that will sort of do it as a trial,” Fechino added.

This is the second year the shelter has done this and there’s only 5 dogs left waiting to be paired up for Thanksgiving Day.

To take part in the program, residents must fill out an application. Once the application has been received, PHS will match a pup that might work well with future foster parents.

Those interested in the program can apply by clicking here.