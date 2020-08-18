Goodwill sees a shift in what families are buying during back-to-school shopping

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Around this time every year, as families shop for back-to-school items, they’re usually looking for something specific, like clothes and shoes.

This year, the items in-demand are a little different.

“What we see this year, with a shift to virtual schools and people being stuck at home for the beginning of the school year at least, there’s a greater demand for things like furniture, books, electronics,” said Laura Faison, director of marketing and communications for Goodwill of Central and Coastal VA.

Faison said that even though stores were closed at the beginning of the pandemic, people continued to donate.

“The donations that we saw during the height of the pandemic April may timeframe were about two to three times the size of a typical donation for us,” she said.

10 On Your Side went out to the Goodwill off High Street in Portsmouth. There was some furniture left, but one specific type of furniture was largely missing: desks. The store manager said they’re swiped up as soon as they come in.

Faison said they’re grateful for families that do choose to shop there.

“When folks shop with Goodwill, those funds for our stores go back into job training and development opportunities for folks who want to work throughout the 39 cities and counties we serve, and that’s critical at a time we see high unemployment rates,” said Faison.

Because of the large number of donations — which Faison said they are very grateful for — they ask that you call a store ahead of time to let them know what you are hoping to drop off.

