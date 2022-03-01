Good Samaritans honored by Coast Guard after rescuing injured mariners off burning boat miles off Virginia coast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three good Samaritans were honored after they helped the United States Coast Guard rescue two other men whose boat caught fire off the coast of Virginia.

During the 16th Annual Steven Todd Dooley Search and Rescue Forum on Monday, Capt. Timothy Eason, on behalf of Rear Adm. Laura Dickey, Coast Guard District Five Commander, presented the Coast Guard Public Service Commendation Award to Mark Clemens, Shawn Shapiro Sr., and Shawn Shapiro Jr.

The three men were recognized for their heroic efforts in rescuing two other men from a vessel fire in early February.

The men received a standing ovation from over 130 first responders from 35 different Fire, Police and Emergency Management departments within the Hampton Roads region.

Good Samaritans honored, March 1, 2022 (Courtesy – US Coast Guard)

The rescue occurred on February 9 when a recreational vessel 45 miles east of Cape Charles caught fire, forcing the two men aboard to jump into the water.



The men were badly burned and hypothermic in the fifty degree water while hanging on to their rapidly sinking vessel.

Shawn Shapiro Sr., Shawn Shapiro Jr., and Captain Mark Clemons were aboard their fishing boat when they saw plumes of smoke in the sky. Without hesitation, they sped in that direction to see if they could help.

The Coast Guard Cutter Dependable arrived after the Shapiros and Clemons pulled the men from the water. The Coast Guard safely took the two men aboard the cutter before a MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City medevaced the mariners to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the men’s current conditions.