PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Portsmouth Hospitality announced it will host the first "Taste of the Town" event in support of the restaurant community next week.

The event begins Saturday, Sept. 26, on the new patio at the Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel. There will be two seating options to choose from to allow for social distancing. Option one runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and option two from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.