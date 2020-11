PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a vehicle connected to a shooting that killed an 18-year-old earlier this week has been recovered.

Police say they received the call around 12:51 a.m. on November 11 for a shooting in the 2700 block of Turnpike Road. When officers arrived, they located 18-year-old Talik Farmer with a gunshot wound to the upper body.