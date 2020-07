PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- A Naval Medical Center Portsmouth sailor is facing multiple charges regarding classified information violations, child pornography, and general regulation violations.

While stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska in 2019, a U.S. Navy charge sheet says that Chief Petty Officer Charles T. Briggs used a government computer to get secret information that could possibly be used to “injure the United States or benefit a foreign national.”