Good News with Gaskins: January 3

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Former Virginia Governor Republican Bob McDonnell as well as local leaders and elected officials shared their comment on the claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

"There's no been evidence of any systemic fraud and so, I think that we just need to agree that the election is over. Vice President Biden is going to be the next president of the United States," said McDonnell, as the congressional meeting is set to take place this week.