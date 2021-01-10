PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Lots of good news is happening in Hampton Roads, and Kayla Gaskins is here to tell you about it! Stay tuned as she takes you through the week’s fun and inspiring stories.
Latest News
- Police: Woman dies after being struck by train in Newport News
- Good News with Gaskins: January 10
- 2 Virginia police officers placed on administrative leave after attending pro-Trump rally in D.C.
- Winter Wildlife Festival returns, provides socially distant ways to enjoy the outdoors
- Accomack County Public Schools moves to virtual platform until further notice due to increase in COVID-19 cases