PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- A Portsmouth man was sentenced Friday to 6 months in prison for his involvement in a shooting on I-64 in Chesapeake two years ago.

Records show that Michael E. Moore was sentenced to 10 years with 9 years and 6 months suspended putting his time served at 6 months for charges of shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle, and reckless handling of a firearm.