PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- On Friday, a captain with the United States Coast Guard said a situation recently played out that underscores why they preach preparedness ahead of any potential storm.

Hurricane Isaias has the potential to bring with it heavy rain and gale-force winds to waterways across the Mid-Atlantic by early next week. So as they usually do, USGS put out notices to boaters -- recreational and commercial -- to be ready.