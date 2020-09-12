PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The organizer of a GoFundMe page for Chris Green — the man severely injured when a Confederate soldier statue was pulled down during a protest in Portsmouth — says he is finally home after nearly three months of hospitalization and recovery.
The GoFundMe page posted a new update Friday saying Green is now home but still has a journey ahead of him.
As of Sept. 11, the page raised about $56,860 for Green and his family to help with expenses.
Here is the full post:
Guess who’s home!! Thank you for all the prayers and support!! The journey still isn’t done but we are half way there!!
Latest Posts:
- BLOG: Tropical Storm Sally develops near Florida; tropical depression 20 also forms
- GoFundMe update: Man severely injured during Portsmouth monument protest in June is home
- Demonstrators gather for ‘Stop Corruption in Portsmouth’ rally tonight
- Virginia Tech suspends more than 40 students for violating COVID-19 regulations
- Do you get one? Deadline for receiving stimulus payment from IRS approaching