GoFundMe update: Man severely injured during Portsmouth monument protest in June is home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The organizer of a GoFundMe page for Chris Green — the man severely injured when a Confederate soldier statue was pulled down during a protest in Portsmouth — says he is finally home after nearly three months of hospitalization and recovery.

The GoFundMe page posted a new update Friday saying Green is now home but still has a journey ahead of him.

As of Sept. 11, the page raised about $56,860 for Green and his family to help with expenses.

Here is the full post:

Guess who’s home!! Thank you for all the prayers and support!! The journey still isn’t done but we are half way there!!

