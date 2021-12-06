Girl sustains minor injury in shooting on Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shooting in the 1500 block of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth Dec. 6, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a girl sustained a minor injury in a shooting Monday night on Airline Boulevard.

The shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of Airline Boulevard.

The juvenile female sustained a “minor injury,” police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side went to the scene, which appeared to be at a 7-Eleven.

  • Shooting in the 1500 block of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth Dec. 6, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)
  • Shooting in the 1500 block of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth Dec. 6, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)
  • Shooting in the 1500 block of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth Dec. 6, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10