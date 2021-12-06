Girl sustains minor injury in shooting on Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a girl sustained a minor injury in a shooting Monday night on Airline Boulevard.
The shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of Airline Boulevard.
The juvenile female sustained a “minor injury,” police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
10 On Your Side went to the scene, which appeared to be at a 7-Eleven.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
