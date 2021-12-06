Girl sustains minor injury in shooting on Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth

Shooting in the 1500 block of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth Dec. 6, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a girl sustained a minor injury in a shooting Monday night on Airline Boulevard.

The shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of Airline Boulevard.

The juvenile female sustained a “minor injury,” police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side went to the scene, which appeared to be at a 7-Eleven.

