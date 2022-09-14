PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the suspects caught on camera during a home invasion in Portsmouth targeting elderly residents.

Police say the incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2600 block of Turnpike Road.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the two armed, male suspects entered the home and ordered the two elderly residents to get inside of a linen closet at gunpoint.

The suspects then proceed to steal a safe and a wallet.

The suspects were described as follows:

Suspect 1: 6’2”-6’3”, 170–180 pounds, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue stone-washed jeans, black shoes, black mask

6’2”-6’3”, 170–180 pounds, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue stone-washed jeans, black shoes, black mask Suspect 2: 5’6”-5’8”, 150–160 pounds, black hooded sweatshirt, Navy blue/black sweatpants, one red sock on the right foot, white shoes, black mask.

In surveillance footage taken of the crime inside the home, one of the suspects could be seen pressing a firearm to the back of the female resident and ordering her not to speak.

“Get in the closet. I’m not [expletive] playing,” said one of the suspects to the elderly man sitting on the couch in what appears to be the living room section of the home.

Both suspects were holding firearms and pacing around the room as the victims hurried to go inside the closet. One of the victims had trouble walking and was using a walker.

Once the residents were inside the closet, the suspects started taking items from the home including what appeared to be cell phones.

Seconds later, one of the suspects appeared on camera carrying the safe.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.





