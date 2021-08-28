George Washington Hwy. to be closed Aug. 30-31, near Victory Blvd. for repairs

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A sign blocks an on ramp to Interstate 410, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in San Antonio. Many roads, highways and interstates remain closed to to icy conditions. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials announced on Saturday that a section of George Washington Highway will be closed in both directions near Victory Boulevard on Monday and Tuesday.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

The closure affects the area in the 5000 block of George Washington Hwy., near the railroad crossing.

Local traffic will be permitted to access houses and businesses up to the tracks, but will not be able to physically cross the tracks until the work is done.

A detour is expected to be in place at Victory Blvd., Deep Creek Blvd. and Camelot Blvd.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10