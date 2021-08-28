George Washington Hwy. to be closed Aug. 30-31, near Victory Blvd. for repairs

A sign blocks an on ramp to Interstate 410, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in San Antonio. Many roads, highways and interstates remain closed to to icy conditions. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials announced on Saturday that a section of George Washington Highway will be closed in both directions near Victory Boulevard on Monday and Tuesday.

The closure affects the area in the 5000 block of George Washington Hwy., near the railroad crossing.

⚠️TRAVEL ADVISORY⚠️: Geo Wash Hwy N will be CLOSED in both directions at the railroad tracks south of Victory Blvd in @cityofPortsVA Aug 30-31 to allow railroad crossing repairs. A marked detour for thru traffic using Victory Blvd/Deep Creek Blvd/Camelot Blvd will be posted. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) August 28, 2021

Local traffic will be permitted to access houses and businesses up to the tracks, but will not be able to physically cross the tracks until the work is done.

A detour is expected to be in place at Victory Blvd., Deep Creek Blvd. and Camelot Blvd.