George Washington Hwy. to be closed Aug. 30-31, near Victory Blvd. for repairs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials announced on Saturday that a section of George Washington Highway will be closed in both directions near Victory Boulevard on Monday and Tuesday.
The closure affects the area in the 5000 block of George Washington Hwy., near the railroad crossing.
Local traffic will be permitted to access houses and businesses up to the tracks, but will not be able to physically cross the tracks until the work is done.
A detour is expected to be in place at Victory Blvd., Deep Creek Blvd. and Camelot Blvd.
