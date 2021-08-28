George Washington Hwy N to close both directions on Victory Blvd in Portsmouth for railroad crossing repairs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Traffic officials are temporarily closing George Washington Highway North in Portsmouth due to railroad crossing repairs.

In a tweet from Chesapeake Roads officials Saturday afternoon, George Washington Highway North will be closed in both directions at the railroad tracks south of Victory Boulevard from Aug30-31 to allow for railroad crossing repiars.

Officials say a marked detour for thru traffic using Victory Boulevard, Deep Creek Boulevard, Camelot Boulevard will be posted.

Residents will be permitted to access homes and businesses up to the crossing on each side of the tracks, but will not be permitted to cross the tracks until work is complete.