Gas leak closes section of Portsmouth Boulevard, crash blocks High Street near MLK Freeway

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers in Portsmouth can expect delays after two separate traffic incidents.

Police say a gas leak in the 6200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, near the Elizabeth River, has blocked traffic in both directions.

In addition, a vehicle accident on High Street, near the Martin Luther King Freeway, has blocked traffic in both directions.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

