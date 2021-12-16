Gas leak closes section of Portsmouth Boulevard, crash blocks High Street near MLK Freeway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers in Portsmouth can expect delays after two separate traffic incidents.
Police say a gas leak in the 6200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, near the Elizabeth River, has blocked traffic in both directions.
In addition, a vehicle accident on High Street, near the Martin Luther King Freeway, has blocked traffic in both directions.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.