PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services worked to extinguish a residential garage fire early Friday morning.

Dispatchers said they were notified of the fire just before 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Teal Street, near Jacquelyn Drive and Portsmouth Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a garage fully engulfed in flames.

Units were able to prevent the fire from spreading to any surrounding structures.

Officials say all occupants of the residence were accounted for, and there were no injuries to the occupants or fire personnel.

The fire is now under control.

Courtesy: Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services