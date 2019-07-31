Gaming experts determine Hampton Roads could support 2 casinos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Fight no more, a pair of California gaming consultants believe Hampton Roads could support a pair of casinos.

The conclusion comes from a study commissioned by the City of Portsmouth to see if their dreams of having a world-class casino anchor a new entertainment district would even be feasible.

“The Hampton Roads market is a very good market,” said Dr. Alan Meister, of Meister Economic Consulting, in summing up an hour-long presentation to City Council on Tuesday morning.

Meister along with John Repa of Hospitality and Gaming Solutions found that the market as a whole is good for $550 million in gaming revenue, meaning that even if the Pamunkey Indian Nation’s Norfolk casino comes to fruition, one in Portsmouth could also be successful.

The city’s economic development director recommended last week that a hotel and casino be built at the convergence of I-264 and Victory Blvd, next to Tidewater Community College’s Portsmouth campus instead of a waterfront location on the Elizabeth River.

Repa and Meister both said the change of location to the 50-acre former “Victory Village” site gives Portsmouth an advantage over its neighboring city.

“People aren’t going to look at the waterfront,” Repa said. “They are there to gamble. You never see windows in a casino. The number 1 criteria has to be access, access, access.”

A 300 room hotel with a 180,000 square foot casino with 2,400 gaming devices and 75 table games could bring in revenues of $382.1 to $415.3 million in the first 5 years of operation.

The figures did not include taxes the state could possibly levy and the costs for a revenue-sharing agreement for police and fire coverage.

Traditional casinos are still illegal in Virginia, but legislation that would allow gaming in five cities, including Portsmouth and Norfolk, is currently being studied in Richmond.

If lawmakers approve the bill next legislative session, a majority of voters in each individual city would still have to approve allowing gaming in their community before any license could be issued.

“We literally went from the grasstops to the stratosphere,” Rowe said following the presentation. “Intuitively we thought the market could sustain two casinos and this proves it.”