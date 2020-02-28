Funeral arrangements made for Portsmouth family killed in Georgia crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An area funeral home has announced the funeral services information for the family of five that was killed in a wrong-way crash in Georgia Sunday.

The Robinson family, of Portsmouth, will have memorial services Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Mission Church, 210 S. Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach.

The services will begin at 11 a.m.

The crash that left Sara and Nathan Robinson and their three children dead was in Liberty County. Georgia early Sunday morning. Police say the children have been identified as Stephen, Rebecca and Alexander Robinson.

A Lexus was driving the wrong way down Interstate 95 when it crashed into the Robinson’s SUV, police said.

The crash also killed the elderly driver of the Lexus, which had Florida plates.

The funeral home said all correspondence to the family should be directed to Eric Wray at (757) 327-4400 and flowers and or donations can be made at www.evaughnwray.com.

“The Robinson Family is appreciative of the following who have donated services or products: The Mission Church and Pastor Josh for the donation of their facilities. Carl Wimbrough and Olive Branch Cemetery for the Donation of Cemetery Space & Eric V. Wray & the E. Vaughn Wray Family for the donation of Professional Services,” the release said.