From shelter pup to the First Dog, don’t miss Major Biden’s Indoguration Party

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A “Major” event precedes this year’s Presidential Inauguration.

A first-ever “Indoguration” is on track to happen, honoring Joe Biden’s rescue pup, Major.

The President-elect adopted Major, a German Shepherd, from the Delaware Humane Association.

The organization is marking his move from shelter shepherd to the First Dog at the White House with a Zoom party, dubbed the Indoguration.

The January 17 party, hosted by Today Show’s Jill Martin, is a fundraiser to help shelter animals find their furever homes.

The show starts at 3 p.m. with a minimum $10 donation to attend. The DHA says 100% of donations go to relief efforts during this difficult time.

You can log on to delawarehumane.org and look under “upcoming events” on the lower right for more information.