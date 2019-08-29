Four Portsmouth police officers placed on administrative leave after incident involving juveniles

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Four Portsmouth Officers have been placed on administrative leave for an incident involving juveniles.

According to a press release, Police Chief Angela Greene notified the City Manager Dr. L. Pettis Patton of an incident involving an interaction with our ‘youngest citizens’ and the four officers.

Chief Greene reviewed the citizen complaint about an incident that occurred the day before and assigned staff to investigate the allegations immediately.

The preliminary investigation led the Portsmouth Police Department placed four officers on paid administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.

“I will take all necessary action to ensure that Portsmouth Police Department interactions with the community are respectful and appropriate under the circumstances.” said Chief Greene.

