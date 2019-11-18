Foster program at Portsmouth Humane Society hopes residents have room for one more this Thanksgiving

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Have room at the table for one more guest this Thanksgiving?

The Portsmouth Humane Society is hoping residents are willing to pull out a temporary chair at the table this Thanksgiving.

The PHS Thanksgiving Foster, a temporary, short-term foster program from the Portsmouth facility, is an opportunity for residents to foster a dog over the holiday.

The program will allow residents to show off their PHS pup to family and friends while also allowing the dog to spend time out of the shelter.

The temporary foster program will run from November 27 to December 1.

To take part in the program, residents must fill an application, and once the application has been received, PHS will match a pup that might work well with future foster parents.

A copy of the application can be found and submitted HERE.

You never know, that Thanksgiving guest might just be your new family member.