Former staff of closed Christian school still waiting for back pay

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Teachers and staff who worked at Alliance Christian Academy tell 10 On Your Side they still haven’t been paid nearly two years after the school closed.

Leaders shut down the school in June 2017 when it ran out of money.

PREVIOUS: Teachers, staff still waiting for pay from closed school

Alliance Christian Church — which is now Crossroads Church — was connected to the school and had a plan to sell six acres of land near Portsmouth Boulevard to a developer planning to build homes.

Profits from the sale would be used to pay former staff members.

Attorney Glenn Reynolds told 10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne, the city still needs to approve the drainage plan for the sale to be completed.

A Portsmouth spokesperson that plan will go through the normal site plan review process — but did not give any proposed date for that to be completed.

A former teacher said in 2018 that even before the school closed, pay for the teachers was getting behind. Some staff claimed to have been shorted between $3,500 and $10,000.