Chapman would receive $400,000 severance payment if fired without cause in first year

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Former Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman started her new role as City Manager Thursday.

Portsmouth City Council abruptly voted to fire former City Manager Angel Jones last month. After fights among council members, Chapman was ultimately chosen to fill the post, three years after she left her job as top cop. Council voted 4-3 to approve Chapman’s $200,000 a year contract, in addition to a $10,000 a year car allowance. Chapman will also be reimbursed for her moving expenses from Arlington.

She will receive a $400,000 severance payment if she is fired without cause before this time next year. That severance amount will get cut in half if she is terminated after that date. 10 On Your Side has obtained an email that shows Chapman did not ask for that severance, but rather asked for $200,000 if dismissed with our without cause. The $400,000 severance is more than the package included for the last four city managers combined.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover believes Councilman Mark Whitaker and Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes wanted to add the large severance so it would discourage a firing without cause if council changes.

“Any person should get a severance based on their experience and what they bring to the position.

Two-year severance, totally off the table. It’s egregious; it’s not acceptable as providing that with the taxpayer’s money,” Glover told WAVY News 10’s Brett Hall on Tuesday.

Glover confirmed there will not be a formal swearing-in ceremony. Chapman will simply take the oath of office given by the deputy city clerk.

Chapman’s first day was originally scheduled to happen Tuesday, but was pushed back because City Council members said her background check was not finished in time.

10 On Your Side put in a request to interview Chapman about her new role in the city, but she responded “not now.”