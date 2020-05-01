Former Portsmouth councilman running for mayor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A former member of Portsmouth City Council has announced he will be running for mayor this year.

Danny Meeks announced Thursday on his professional page he will run for mayor.

“With your support, we can strengthen our schools, make our streets safer, and create a better city for our children and grandchildren,” Meeks wrote on his professional Facebook page.

Meeks said in the upcoming weeks, he will release the “Portsmouth 2024” growth plan with information on he plans to stabilize the city’s finances, give “proper pay” to first responders, support the school system, attract developers and job-creators, and “create the most attractive city in the region for businesses and families alike.”

“Portsmouth is at a crossroads. It needs a strong business-minded leader to move our city forward in these ever-changing times. Together, in this election, we have an opportunity to end the status-quo and get Portsmouth growing again!” Meeks wrote.

The mayor position is up for election this November.

According to WAVY archives, Meeks resigned from City Council in November 2016, before the end of his term. He said he had “a lot of stuff going on.”

That June, Meeks told WAVY News he would not seek reelection because he wanted to spend more time with his family. He also said he was frustrated with “distractions” in the city.

Latest Posts: