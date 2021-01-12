Former Portsmouth Councilman Danny Meeks appointed — then unappointed — as next city manager

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In an odd turn of events, Portsmouth City Council voted to appoint a former council member — one who never submitted an application — to the position of city manager.

Portsmouth City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to appoint former council member Danny Meeks as city manager, succeeding former City Manager Dr. Lydia Pettis Patton, who abruptly resigned in September.

Shortly after the vote, and following a closed session, City Council then backpedaled, voting unanimously to have a new vote and deny appointing Meeks Tuesday night.

The deadline for city manager applications was also extended until Jan. 20.

The issue: Meeks hadn’t applied for the job, so without considering other 70-plus people who had applied for the job could show bias for the city manager by council members Paul Battle, Christopher Woodard, Bill Moody and De’Andre Barnes, who voted for Meeks.

Council members Shannon Glover, Lisa-Lucas Burke and Mark Whitaker voted against appointing Meeks in the inital vote.

The premature appointment could suggest Meeks had an inside track to the position — as he never submitted an application.

The motion to appoint Meeks — by new council member Woodard — was made before the headhunting firm tasked with finding the next city manager had given its final presentation to the council. That firm was paid $22,000.

After seconding Woodard’s motion, Battle also argued that Meeks doesn’t meet the educational requirements for the job of city manager, but he’s a strong businessman, and that’s why he was a good fit for the job.

Meeks owns at least one business in the City of Portsmouth and currently has a contract for towing vehicles.

Those in opposition, however, said they hadn’t even had the opportunity to hear from the applicants who did apply.

Bid for mayor

In November, Meeks lost a bid for the Portsmouth mayor’s seat to Councilman Shannon Glover.

The election came four years after Meeks resigned from his seat on council.

According to WAVY archives, Meeks resigned from City Council in November 2016, before the end of his term. He said he had “a lot of stuff going on” at the time.

Meeks was Glover’s closest competitor with 28.65% of the vote.

Confederate monument

Meeks also offered in late June — following a destructive protest that left a man critically injured and the city Confederate monument vandalized — to move the monument himself.

Meeks, who had already announced his intentions to run for mayor, offered to move it for free.

The monument was later moved after City Council allocated $250,000 for its removal from the intersection of Court and High streets.

This story will be updated.