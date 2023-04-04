PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A reliable source tells 10 On Your Side Tuesday that Former Portsmouth City Manager, Angel Jones, has dropped her $5.35 million lawsuit against the city.

Jones was suing the city for wrongful termination after she was fired in May during a contentious city council meeting. She had served in the position for just over a year.

In the lawsuit, Jones also alleged misconduct from other city council members.

Jones can refile at a later date as long as it is within the statue of limitations. She has indicated through her attorneys that she may refile.

This is breaking news and will be updated.