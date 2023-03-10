PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A former Portsmouth police officer charged in connection with a 2018 shooting that left one man dead has been granted bond.

During a court hearing Friday, a judge granted Vincent McClean bond. He is expected to be back in court on April 21.

The latest comes days after McClean was indicted by a grand jury on charges of voluntary manslaughter. The charges stem from a shooting in May 2018 on Navajo Trail in Portsmouth.

Officers who responded to the scene were called for reports of a home invasion. When they got to the scene, the officers were met by two armed suspects.

When police ordered the suspect to surrender, the two did not comply. Officers shot one of the individuals, 29-year-old Willie Marable, who died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The other suspect, initially charged with attempted burglary and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, has since had their charges nolle prossed.