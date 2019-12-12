Forgery conviction against former Portsmouth council member upheld in appeals court

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A former Portsmouth City Council member’s conviction of felony forgery has been upheld by the Virginia Court of Appeals.

The conviction against Mark Whitaker was affirmed Tuesday, according to online court records.

Whitaker, an assistant pastor at at New Bethel Baptist Church, was convicted in July 2018 of forging loan documents for $35,000 to demolish a drug-infested apartment complex across from the Baptist church.

He was sentenced in September 2018, but did not receive any jail time. Instead, he was required to pay $7,5000 in fines.

He was required by a new state law to be suspended from City Council pending his appeal.

