Foodbank site to help with food insecurity opens at Tidewater Community College’s Portsmouth campus

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and Tidewater Community College are opening a new space Monday to help families facing food insecurity.

The ribbon cutting for the Portsmouth Campus Community Feed at TCC will take place Monday at 2 p.m.

The space will be used to provide healthy food options and to educate the community about the root causes of food insecurity.

During Monday’s ceremony, the Foodbank and TCC will also debut the “Food to Finish” program to support students facing food insecurity and the Student Resource and Empowerment Center.

