PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Food Lion and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore have partnered together to tackle hunger in the City of Portsmouth.

Food Lion, Mercy Chefs, and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore are collaborating for a food distribution, which will take place on June 17, from 1-3 p.m. at the Food Lion located at 2012 Victory Boulevard.

The partnership aims to create a convenient hub where people can access much-needed food easily. These include fresh produce, protein, and shelf-stable pantry items.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to City’s poverty study, Portsmouth has a higher rate of poverty (18%) than both the Commonwealth of Virginia (10.6%) and the United States.

This collaboration comes to address food insecurity and enhance access to essential services and nutritious food for the residents in the City of Portsmouth.