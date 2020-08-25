Flu season could slow down COVID-19 testing

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Alex Azar, the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced that pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall, due to a federal order that will temporarily preempt pharmacy restrictions in 22 states. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Across the region, WAVY-TV 10 is hearing from residents who were tested for COVID-19, and remarkably, they received their test results the next day.

The cases involve free testing administered in drive-up testing at Rite Aid which offers testing at more than 200 locations across the country. Rite Aid does not market day-after results but says there are similar reports around the country. A spokesman says the delivery of the results varies from location to location.

“A lot of it depends on how long it takes for us to get that sample from the store to the lab. We are incredibly sensitive when you are a patient — it’s just a mountain of anxiety before that information comes back to you,” said Rite Aid spokesperson Christopher Altman.

But Rite Aid cautions customers should not expect next day results every time at every location. Two to seven days is the norm for the free test. You must schedule the test online at www.riteaid.com where you will find information on testing protocols and you will need an email address.

Dr. Parham Jaberi, chief deputy commissioner of the Virginia Department of Health, says testing slowed in Virginia as infection rates spiked in July.

“The good news is over the last three to four weeks we have seen — as the numbers have gone downward — [testing results are] back to where we were in June [and that’s] two to three days,” Jaberi said.

Health officials say timely testing is critical as the virus can be transmitted from people who have no symptoms. Experts remind the public to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and to frequently wash your hands. Now, there’s another reminder. Health experts are urging the public to get flu shots early this year as testing for the seasonal flu could bring COVID-19 testing to a dangerous crawl.



“Being able to give you that peace of mind– that’s one less thing that you have to worry about — the other side of this is really thinking about the health care system overall,” said Altman.

